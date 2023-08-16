Sounders add trio of new investors to ownership group

article

The Seattle Sounders added a trio of new investors to their ownership group on Wednesday.

Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Rick Cantu, CEO and Co-Founder of Redapt, Inc., and Jay Stein, President of Sand Capital and President of Sandor, a nationwide real estate development company, are the newest investors in the franchise.

"Today we welcome three new families to the Sounders FC ownership group," Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer said in a team statement. "The Selipskys, Cantus and Steins are joining the Rave Green as the club enters a critical and exciting time in its history. These additions bring the team successful, respected and passionate leaders in innovative spaces, as well as deep connections and diversity of insight that strengthens our club and pushes our organizational goals forward. Sounders FC has never been content to stand in place; we’re a club that has led the way in every league of which we’ve been a part and our goal is to continue to capture that spirit of innovation and drive to achieve. Today’s announcement is a continuation of that ethos."

Selipsky is a Seattle native and graduate of Harvard Business School and was a key piece of the development of AWS. Selipsky said in a statement that he has been a long-time Sounders fan and attended games at Memorial Stadium starting in 1974.

"Attending Sounders MLS matches has been a core part of raising our kids in the Puget Sound area. It is a great honor to take this passion and our other experiences to help the club continue to grow and prosper," Adam and Laura Selipsky said.

Cantu sits on the Swedish Health Services Board of Trustees and is a member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization in addition to being the CEO and Co-Founder of Redapt, Inc.

"Joining the Sounders FC ownership group is a great privilege for our family," Rick and Jamie Cantu said. "As proud Washingtonians, this opportunity allows us to not only contribute to the success of our beloved team, but also to give back to the community that has shaped us and given us so much. Soccer has always been a driving force for us, and we are honored to be part of an organization led by Adrian that shares the same passion and values."

Stein has a background in a professional sports ownership. A group founded by Stein and his cousin David own a 25 percent stake in the Colorado Rockies baseball team. They're also partners in English Championship team Leeds United and will be acquiring a stake of an NWSL team as well.

Stein is a University of Arizona graduate and holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the school.

"We are incredibly honored and fortunate to have joined the Sounders family," Stein said. "We look forward to not only being active and passionate fans, but also participating as part of this dedicated ownership group to further the success of this storied franchise, both on the pitch and in the community."

Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, and rapper Macklemore are also minority owners of the franchise.