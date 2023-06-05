Teen prepares for first Sounders game against Timbers

Looking ahead to the future of the Seattle Sounders FC franchise.

The team added younger guys on the roster. Some of them, teenagers.

FOX 13 talked with 18-year-old Reed Baker-Whiting at practice.

Reading his list of accomplishments, one would think he's much older. However, it's because he started his career at a young age.

Baker-Whiting already represented the US twice on the U-15 and U-19 teams. He started with the franchise on the U-12 team in 2017.

At 16 years old, most teenagers are typically studying for their driver's exam. Meanwhile, Baker-Whiting made his MLS debut with the Seattle Sounders.

Hs debut as a late game substitute in May at age 16 made him one of the youngest players to take the field in MLS history.

Started playing rec soccer at seven and then joined Seattle United at ten or eleven. Then at twelve or 13, they're looking at players from the local area. I was one of those guys.

Baker-Whiting grew up in the Pacific Northwest. To go from playing soccer as a child and now playing professionally as a teenager, it's an accomplishment many young players dream of.

"I've lived in Seattle my whole life," Baker-Whiting said. "It's been really great to grow up watching this team and get a chance to play for them now."

When he signed on to the sounders, head coach Brian Schmetzer said it put a smile to his face and it was well deserved.

"It's been a really good journey, a really good pathway," Baker-Whiting said.

Now, Baker-Whiting gets to play alongside guys he's admired on the turf for years and in front of the loved ones who've supported him since he picked up the sport at seven years old.

"My parents, girlfriend, and friends -- they're always watching," Baker-Whiting said. "Everyone came out to the open cup game where I scored, and that was really fun."

Now 18 years old, was just named on The Guardian's Next Generation list. He is the only American to make the list.

"It's an honor, but it's just a list of names," Baker-Whiting said. "So, I try to not put too much emphasis on it."

That humble attitude carries him on and off the field. FOX13 asked about the rumors of big European teams scouting him, like Liverpool and Manchester United. He said he's just focused on putting in the work right now.

"My goal is to play in Europe in the champions league at the highest level there, but whoever is looking is whoever is looking," Baker-Whiting said. "I just try to do things no matter what."