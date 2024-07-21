Ty France placed on waivers by Seattle Mariners, per reports

article

The Seattle Mariners have placed first baseman Ty France on irrevocable waivers, according to multiple reports.

The move was first reported by Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, the Mariners intend to call-up Tyler Locklear and give him a full-time opportunity in place of France.

France, 30, is one part of a collectively struggling Mariners offense and the first major contributor poised to be removed from the lineup. France could be claimed off waivers by another team, who would take on the remainder of his $6.8 million contract for this season. If France clears waivers, the Mariners can outright France to the minors. However, France has enough service time to refuse the assignment and become a free agent.

Once he clears waivers, he can remain on the Mariners' roster as well.

France grounded into a double play in his only at-bat of Sunday's 6-4 win over the Houston Astros after entering the game in place of an injured Julio Rodríguez. He's now batting just .223 for the season, and is hitting just .157 since June 1 with six doubles, and a lone home run with 7 RBI, 13 walks, and 32 strikeouts.

France is one of seven regular contributors with a batting average of under .225 this season. J.P. Crawford (.204), Cal Raleigh (.209), Jorge Polanco (.205), Mitch Haniger (.208), Dylan Moore (.212) and Mitch Garver (.170) join France under that mark.

Locklear, 23, made his debut with the Mariners earlier this season. In 11 games played, Locklear has a .200 average with a double, two home runs, 3 RBI, a walk, and 12 strikeouts.

