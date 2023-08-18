Tyreke Smith trying to carve out role with Seahawks after missing rookie year to injuries

article

The rookie season for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyreke Smith was over before it could even get off the ground last year.

The fifth-round pick out of Ohio State participated in just two practices in training camp before injuries with his hips forced him to need surgery.

"It was rough," Smith said this week. "That was my first time having that type of thing happen. Kind of a redshirt type thing just not being able to play."

But Smith has been a constant on the practice fields throughout training camp for the Seahawks this year and is now working to find a role in the team's defensive plans this year.

"This is my first time I've really been back in the pads and the body feeling good. So like, it's a good thing," Smith said. "I'm just trying to get better and better each day, knock off some rest and make my team better each day."

An issue with one of his hips caused him to begin camp last year on the physically unable to perform list. After just three days of camp, Smith passed a physical and rejoined his teammates at practice. However, after his second practice of training camp, Smith's other hip became a problem.

"It came up as I was practicing, and so it was enough for me to be able to play through it and they wanted me to get some work done and so I just trusted them. They had a lot of trust in me. We spoke it over and their decision was the best," Smith said.

"They told me what the circumstances were going to be and so I kind of just like went with it and just tried to get myself to that mindset where I knew I was going to be ready for next season. I didn't want to take as like a negative or anything. I know some people may look at it like that, but I took it as like 'hey, this is a blessing, like it caught something that was wrong and it was a chance for me to fix it and correct it and get it better. So that's why I looked at it as kind of a positive."

Smith had surgery around the end of training camp and was placed on injured reserve, which ruled him out for the entire year. While some players can come back from injured reserve during the season, they need to be a part of an active NFL roster following roster cuts to be eligible. Smith went straight to the reserve list and was done for the year.

It wouldn't have mattered much for Smith anyway. He said he didn't start to feel like he was back to feeling normal until during the team's offseason work this spring.

"It was a long recovery," Smith said. "So it's probably like mid-offseason when I started feeling like I was like myself again, starting to be able to, like, get to my top speed, feel like my legs were strong again and stuff like that. It's really just getting yourself back to where you were and even better than that. And so that's why I was really focused on trying to figure out how I get my leg, get my other legs just feeling the same way and even better. So I was trying to just focus on like lower body strength and just my foundation just trying to make sure that was good."

Smith was a three-year starter at Ohio State and had his best year as a senior. Smith had a career-high 26 tackles with three sacks along with a forced fumble. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection during his final year with the Buckeyes.

"He’s a really good competitor," Carroll said. "He battles every day and every play. He’s really consistent about it. He tries really hard, fights hard, and has made his way by rushing the passer really well. He’s a guy that needs to find a spot where he can contribute and play on special teams. He’s working on punt team and punt-block team. He’s battling. It’s a very competitive spot right now in this club. He’s right in there."

Smith was teammates with 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State as well. Smith said he was excited when Smith-Njigba was drafted for multiple reasons. In addition to his skill at receiver, Smith said they call each other "twin" as they share a last name and both were born on February 14. Smith was born in 2000 with Smith-Njigba in 2002.

"So it was like 'aw damn, my dude is coming in here! I've got a Buckeye here,'" Smith said of Smith-Njigba's selection. "So it was really good to bring him on to the team."

Smith-Njigba was also complimentary of Smith's play when asked about his college teammate.

"Tyreke Smith is very aggressive," Smith-Njigba said. "I’ve been able to watch him at Ohio State for a number of years. He just goes after it and goes and gets the quarterback. He’s really aggressive, fast, and a smart player. I’m happy that we’re on the same team again."

Smith was happy that he was able to play in last week's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings after being unable to get any game action last year. He had three tackles with a tackle for loss in the win over Minnesota.

"It was great," Smith said. "Man, it was like my first time in two years being able to play a competitive game and so it was just a blessing first and foremost. That's how I looked at it as and just each snap I took as just an opportunity to get better, an opportunity to go make a play and make an impact for my team."

Smith is looking to find a home on the Seahawks roster now that he's healthy this year. Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe are the team's top three options on the edge. Second-round rookie Derick Hall has really begun to flash over the last two weeks as well. The final two preseason games will be important tests for Smith to carve out a role as the team heads into the regular season.

"I still don't feel like I'm at my best right now,S" Smith said. "Like I'm still just trying to get better every day. But it's definitely trending upwards. That's where I want it to go. Just be consistent."