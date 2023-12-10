Updated Seattle Metropolitans book covering team history after Stanley Cup win now on sale

Kevin Ticen, author of "When it Mattered Most: The Forgotten Story of America's first Stanley Cup Champions, and the War to End All Wars," has released a second version, re-written and expanded to include the extended history of the Seattle Metropolitans, after they won the 1917 Stanley Cup.

The new version is available in hardback and audio version on Amazon. Ticen joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night to preview the newest release.