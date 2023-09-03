UW set to host strongest field yet as Sahalee Players Championship converts to collegiate event

The UW men's golf team is hosting the 2023 Sahalee Players Championship next weekend for the first time since the event converted to a collegiate golf tournament. Twelve of the top college teams in the country will compete, including the Huskies, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Pepperdine, Wake Forest, Illinois, Duke, Texas Tech, USC and Arizona.

The individual winner of the event will get a sponsor's invitations to play in the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship the following week at Silverado in Napa Valley.

The SPC is open to the public and admission and parking is free for the general public at Eastlake High School, where shuttles will be available to/from the course. The first two rounds are on Saturday and the final round is Sunday morning, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:30pm.

The field includes seven players who competed in the U.S. Open this past year and 12 of the players are currently ranked in the Top 100 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Husky men's golf coach Alan Murray joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine to discuss the upcoming event. Interview above.