FOX 13 to premiere nightly sports show

FOX 13 is launching a new daily sports show July 29 called "Washington Sports Wrap" to cover the diverse array of sports in the Pacific Northwest. The 30-minute program will air weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on KCPQ (ch. 13.1/cable 113) and stream live on the FOX LOCAL connected TV app. "Washington Sports Wrap" will be Seattle’s only daily program dedicated to local sports that airs on free, over-the-air television.

"KCPQ has a rich history of providing the most comprehensive coverage of Seattle’s professional, collegiate and amateur teams. This program will give our audience even more access to the players and coaches they love." said Jake Wiederrich, vice president and news director of FOX 13 and FOX 13+.

"Washington Sports Wrap" will be hosted primarily by FOX 13 sports director Aaron Levine, and sports anchor Alyssa Charlston. FOX 13 digital sports reporter Curtis Crabtree and multimedia sports producer Ethan McReynolds will also contribute to the show. Radio personalities from FOX 13’s media partner, Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM, will also make regular appearances.

"We’re thrilled to launch this one-of-a-kind show," Levine said. "This isn’t just about reporting sports. It’s about having fun debating sports topics, highlighting the personalities within our local sports community and, as one of our segments says, going ‘Just A Bit Outside.’"

Seattle Seahawks fans will receive expanded coverage this fall with the "NFC West Huddle," a weekly series featuring sports anchors from FOX TV stations in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix. Each week, the sports anchors will evaluate the Seahawks, Rams, 49ers and Cardinals as they vie to become NFC West champions.

FOX 13 also airs "Seattle Sports Live" Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m., which will continue in its regular time period.

###

About FOX 13 Seattle

FOX 13 Seattle is part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

KCPQ FOX 13 is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 13.1 and 22.2 and on channel 113 on cable.

KZJO FOX 13+ is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 22.1 and channel 110 on cable.

FOX LOCAL is a free app for connected TV with news and local programming from FOX TV stations in 17 major American cities, including Seattle. It is free to download for Apple TV, androidtv, firetv, Roku, Samsung and Vizio.