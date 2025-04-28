‘Washington Sports Wrap’ to air statewide across Eastern WA

"Washington Sports Wrap" will be available to over-the-air television viewers across Eastern Washington beginning May 1.

FOX 13’s weeknight sports program will air on SWX, which can be seen in three television markets: KHQ 6.2 in Spokane, KNDO 23.3 in Yakima, and KNDU 25.3 in Tri-Cities.

"We are excited for the opportunity to deliver ‘Washington Sports Wrap’ to our viewers throughout Eastern Washington," said John Fritz, station manager of SWX. "FOX 13 does an outstanding job of covering Seattle's sports scene and the show fits perfectly with our goal of providing high quality local sports programming to our audience."

"Washington Sports Wrap" features daily in-depth coverage of Seattle’s professional teams, including the Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders, Storm, Kraken, Reign and Seawolves. Frequent guests include athletes, coaches, beat writers, radio personalities, bloggers, and podcast hosts — all of whom contribute their expertise on the region’s professional, collegiate, and amateur organizations.

"Seattle’s sports teams have loyal and passionate fans throughout Eastern Washington, and we’re thrilled to now bring them closer to the action," said Amber Eikel, senior vice president and general manager of FOX 13 Seattle. "This partnership allows us to further connect with the wider community by sharing the excitement, energy, and insight of our in-depth sports coverage."

"Washington Sports Wrap" airs live weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on KCPQ FOX 13 and can be seen any time on the FOX LOCAL app, which is free to download for any smartphone or connected TV. The program is hosted by Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston-Smith and other members of the FOX 13 sports team. It is the only daily sports program currently airing in the Seattle television market. FOX 13 also produces "Seattle Sports Live" on Sundays at 10:30 p.m.

About FOX 13 Seattle

FOX 13 Seattle is part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full-power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor, and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

KCPQ FOX 13 is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 13.1 and 22.2 and channel 113 on cable.

KZJO FOX 13+ is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 22.1 and channel 110 on cable.

FOX LOCAL is a free app for mobile devices and connected TV with news and local programming from FOX TV stations in 17 major American cities, including Seattle. It is free to download for smartphones and connected TVs.

