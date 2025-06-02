A'ja Wilson scores 19, Aces hold off late surge to beat Seattle Storm 75-70

article

The Brief A'ja Wilson had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Aces to a 75-70 win over the Storm. Former Storm star Jewell Loyd hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to seal away the game for Las Vegas. Gabby Williams had 20 points to lead the Storm. Skylar Diggins was the only other Seattle player in double figures with 11 points.



A'ja Wilson had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Jewell Loyd hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, and Las Vegas gave up most of a 17-point lead before the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 75-70 on Sunday.

Loyd, who was traded to Las Vegas (4-2) in January after 10 seasons with the Storm, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Jackie Young added 12 points.

Dominique Malonga scored Seattle's first eight fourth-quarter points and Erica Wheeler added eight more to help the Storm cut their deficit to three points when Gabby Williams made a layup with 37.8 seconds left. The Storm forced a shot-clock violation to take possession with 13.1 seconds remaining but the 6-foot-6 Malonga missed a turn-around jumper in the lane over Wilson, the WNBA defensive player of the year in 2022 and 2023.

Loyd's free throws capped the scoring.

The 19-year-old Malonga was the No. 2 pick in April's draft, part of the package Seattle received in return for Loyd, who requested to be traded.

Rookie Aaliyah Nye scored a season-high 10 points for the Aces, and Chelsea Gray also had 10 points.

The Storm beat Las Vegas 102-82 last Sunday but have lost three straight since.

Williams hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Seattle (3-4). Skylar Diggins added 11 points but was 5-of-15 shooting and committed six of the Storm's 19 turnovers. Nneka Ogwumike, who made 4 of 13 from the field, finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

