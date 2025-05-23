Skylar Diggins' 24 points, 14 assists lead Seattle Storm to 77-70 win over Mercury

article

The Brief Skylar Diggins had 24 points and a career-high 14 assists as the Storm avegned a season-opening loss with a 77-70 win over the Mercury. Nneka Okwumike also scored 24 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Seattle lost 81-59 to the Mercury in the season-opener for both teams last week.



Skylar Diggins had 24 points and a career-high 14 assists, and the Seattle Storm scored the last seven points to beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-70 on Friday night.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for Seattle, which avenged a season-opening 81-59 blowout in Phoenix last Saturday when the Storm had their lowest scoring game in four seasons.

Gabby Williams added 11 points for the Storm (2-1) in their home opener. Diggins’ assists tied Sue Bird’s franchise record.

Alyssa Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mercury (2-1) to pass Rebekkah Brunson for 10th on the WNBA’s all-time list with her 82nd double-double. Satou Sabally added 15 points and rookie Monique Akoa Makani scored a career-high 14.

Akoa Makani had a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 70 with 4:46 to play but the Mercury suffered their second dry spell of the second half, missing their last six shots — with Diggins and Ogwumike both getting blocks at the basket — with two turnovers.

Diggins hit a jumper for the lead and then Ogwumike made a pair of layups, the first on Diggins’ last assist, for a 76-70 lead before Diggins added a free throw to make it a three-possession game with 28 seconds remaining.

Phoenix was up 61-54 late in the third quarter but did not make a field goal for eight minutes, going 0 for 10, and the Storm scored 12 straight points. But Seattle only led 67-62 with Akoa Makani’s layup ended the drought.

There were seven ties and eight lead changes and the big lead for both teams was seven points.

Up next

Phoenix hosts Washington on Sunday, and Las Vegas visits Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.