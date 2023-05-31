Emerald Eats: Making pork and tofu dishes with Chebogz Filipino Food

Chebogz Filipino Food stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make delicious pork and tofu dishes.

Meat Preparation Ingredients:

2 lbs pork belly

4 cups water

½ onion

1 tbsp whole peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp salt

Meat Preparation Instructions:

Step 1 In a deep pot, combine pork belly, water, salt, whole peppercorns, bay leaves, onion and garlic. Cover and let it boil over medium heat.

Step 2 When it starts boiling, turn down the heat to medium-low and leave it simmering for another 30 - 45 minutes.

Step 3 Remove the meat and place in a bowl. Shake off excess water. Save the broth for later use.

Step 4 Prick the skin with the tip of a knife. Pat it dry to wipe off excess fat off the skin. Season with a sprinkle of salt on each side.

Step 5 Set the air fryer according to instruction manual. You can always deep-fry the pork belly if air fryer is not available.

Step 6 Place the meat in the air fryer basket and start the air fryer. Cook until it reaches the desired crispiness and texture. Make sure to flip the meat to cook it evenly.

Step 7 Remove the meat from the fryer and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Step 8 Cut the meat into equal pieces and set aside. Sauce

Step 9 In a sauce pan over medium heat, add cooking oil.

Step 10 When it's hot, add onion and saute until it becomes soft.

Step 11 Add garlic and saute until it turns light golden brown.

Step 12 Mix oil with annato powder. Add up sautéed onions and garlic. Give it a quick mix.

Step 13 Add pork broth and cover. Let it boil.

Step 14 When it's boiling, add peanut butter and stir to dissolve peanut butter.

Step 15 Simmer for 5 mins. It should be ready when the sauce starts to thicken.

Step 16 Combine the fried pork belly and steamed pan fried and vegetables in a platter with the sauce on the side.

Step 17 Serve with steamed rice and shrimp paste (bagoong)