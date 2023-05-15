Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Sips: Making the Thouche Pussycat cocktail with General Harvest

Published 
Updated 12:44PM
Seattle Sips
FOX 13 Seattle

General Harvest stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make their Thouche Pussycat cocktail!

Ingredients: 

  • Rye Whiskey: 1.5 oz
  • Meletti Amaro: 0.5 oz
  • Lemon: 0.75 oz
  • Simple Syrup: 0.75 oz
  • Egg White
  • Angostura Bitters: 3 drops

Notes:

What makes this cocktail special is the addition of Meletti Amaro which is a bitter-sweet Italian liqueur that adds depth of flavor and increased complexity. The egg white is incorporated in the traditional sour fashion which is emulsified during a dry/wet shake preparation method. This creates a velvety texture of the drink.