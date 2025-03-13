Seattle weather: Calmer Friday, but stormy weekend ahead

The Brief Friday will be calmer, but the wild weather returns this weekend with lots of rain, mountain snow, and wind. We're expecting sunbreaks around noon, with showers expected to arrive around sunset.



Thursday was a very active day. Lots of rain, hail, wintry mix, thunderstorms, wind, mountain snow, and even some sunbreaks. Whew! Tomorrow will be a calmer day. But it goes back to wild for the weekend with lots of rain, mountain snow, and wind for late Friday and Saturday.

Friday will see partly sunny skies, but there is a chance of rain and snow early in the morning with the snow level above 500 feet. Highs tomorrow will be around 50 degrees.

It should be dry for your commute tomorrow, with some sunbreaks by noon. Clouds roll back in and showers arrive around sunset.

In The Mountains:

Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. On Saturday the snow level is near 2000 feet, and up to 2500 feet on Sunday. And there will be a lot of snow this weekend!

Have a great day!

Stephen

