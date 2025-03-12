Seattle weather: Mountain snow and lowland thunderstorms

The Brief Showers increased throughout the Wednesday evening, and will continue to do so overnight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Thursday, which is expected to breezy and rainy with a chance of thunderstorms.



Wednesday was another day below the average high temperature. We got to 51 degrees at Sea-Tac. The showers increased throughout the evening, and will continue to do so overnight. Thursday will be breezy, rainy, and we will see a chance of thunderstorms.

In The Mountains:

Rain and snow early, then afternoon showers with possible thunderstorms. Snow level will be near 1500 feet. There is a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Thursday. Pass level could get 4–6 inches of snow. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. Snow, rain and thunderstorms, and wind too. West wind will be to 10mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

What's next:

Throughout the week we will continue to see below average temperatures and lots of rain and mountain snow. The average high temperature is 54. We are heading into the last weekend of winter, and it will feel like it with rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

