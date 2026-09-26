Seattle Weather: Nice weekend ahead, highs in the 60s with sunbreaks

The Brief Weather clears after Friday's storms, bringing cooler highs in the low 60s with afternoon sunbreaks and drying showers. Fans attending the Minnesota vs. Washington game Saturday night in Seattle can expect dry skies, though temperatures will chill quickly.



After a stormy Friday, much calmer conditions are expected for the weekend. Morning low clouds will be around to start Saturday with patchy fog, but that will clear quickly into the afternoon.

The showers will have dried out as well, leaving just a few leftover pockets of drizzle in the early morning.

After a stormy Friday, much calmer conditions are expected for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be on the cooler side again, only reaching the low 60s with afternoon sunbreaks.

Winds will be calmer overall, but we could see conditions get a little breezy during the evening hours in the south sound.

Highs Saturday will be on the cooler side again, only reaching the low 60s with afternoon sunbreaks.

The weather is looking great for the Minnesota vs Washington Huskies game in Seattle on Saturday night.

Skies will be dry with a few clouds, but temperatures will get cooler as the night goes on. Bundle up!

The weather is looking great for the Minnesota vs Washington Huskies game in Seattle Saturday night.

Sunday looks nice and calm with a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures.

Partly sunny skies continue into Monday with clouds increasing later in the day as our next system approaches. Chance of showers return Tuesday through Thursday.

Sunday looks nice and calm with a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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