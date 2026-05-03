Seattle weather: 80s return Sunday and Monday

Get ready for the hottest days of the year so far in Seattle on Sunday and Monday.

After a quiet and comfortable start Sunday morning with lows in the 50s, temperatures will climb quickly. High pressure strengthens overhead, keeping skies clear and allowing the sunshine to do its thing.

Sunday afternoon’s interior highs will be well into the upper 70s to mid 80s. A light offshore breeze Sunday will also push coastal temperatures into the 80s in some spots.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most areas stay in the "minor" heat risk category, though a few inland spots could briefly nudge into moderate levels Sunday. Monday will also bring toasty temperatures, around 80 degrees.

Sunday will likely set a new high temperature record in Seattle for May 3. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Monday evening, nature’s air conditioner kicks in. Onshore flow will bring cooler air and some clouds. Tuesday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s around the Puget Sound area.

The rest of the week brings a steady pattern of partly cloudy mornings and plenty of afternoon sunshine. We’ll see more clouds by next weekend.