Seattle weather: A brief break from rain through midday Thursday before showers return

We saw a gorgeous end to Wednesday. Temperatures ran cool again, only landing in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As our upper-level trough moves east, overnight skies will start to thicken up with clouds. Wake-up temperatures are a bit on the chilly side with mid 30s for Olympia.

Our normal seasonal low is 44, so tomorrow will feel brisk as you get out the door, but at least we'll be dry to start the day!

The evening commute features increasing rain as the next system slides across the region. Highs only warm to near 50. Normal is now 60 for this time of year.

Brief ridging comes into play Friday ahead of more rain Saturday. Highs warm a few degrees into the mid 50s.

The heaviest rain happens overnight Saturday into Sunday with showers tapering off into Monday as the system moves east.

And we're talking 60s again by Tuesday next week! Fingers crossed high pressure stays strong to push us to above average by Wednesday! Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

