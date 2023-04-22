A cool & showery Sunday with sunshine and heat next week!

Did you feel the warmth? We hit 60+ for the first time this month. High temperatures across the region went soaring into the low to mid 60s. Seatac hit 63 at the airport.

The 60s are short-lived though as a cold front moves in overnight into early Sunday. Rain will fall as we sleep with just a few showers left over by 8am. Lows are mild, in the upper 40s.

We manage to hold off rain for most of Sunday, but by dinner time showers push inland becoming widespread as an upper trough passes over the region. Winds pick up at times out of the SSW for breezy conditions.

Highs on Sunday run much cooler than Saturday highs, only warming into the low to mid 50s. That's nearly a 10-degree temperature difference!

We start the work week with just a few left-over showers otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies. Highs warm a few degrees into the mid 50s.

Tuesday is our transition day with clouds and sunshine and warmer highs. Seattle warms into the upper 50s. And by Wednesday a strong ridge of high pressure takes over the Pacific Northwest. This ridge will finally block out systems from flooding into Western WA, but instead finally give us drier and warmer weather.

Highs climb into the mid 60s to low 70s by Friday! Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac