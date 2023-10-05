Seattle weather: Above average highs to end workweek, 70s & 80s

A rinse and repeat forecast for the Pacific Northwest after another day of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Highs today topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Morning clouds will move in again Friday as we will struggle with another pesky inversion layer. Morning low temperatures will be low 50s to upper 40s.

As the upper-level ridge of high pressure of area continues to push further onshore, temperatures will continue to increase.

Well above average high temperatures expected Friday. Some spots may even reach the low 80s near Olympia and into the south foothills.

If you want to get out and see the fall leaves, do it this weekend! Rain returns Monday with more wind and cooler temperatures.