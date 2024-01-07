Active, stormy and chilly week ahead for Seattle

Enjoy the quiet weather today! Active, stormy and chilly weather is on the way for Western Washington this workweek.

This morning, some communities are waking up to fog, freezing fog or light showers. Everybody will experience dry weather this afternoon. It'll be chilly today with highs in the low to mid 40s for most. Where isolated showers are happening this morning, there might be a super spotty and light rain/snow mix in the lowlands. However, precipitation will mostly be in the form of rain.

If you're driving over the passes to play in the fresh snow over the ski resorts, the roads might be a little wet and slushy in spots, but no new snow is forecast over the mountains today (for the most part).

Tomorrow, a pattern of active, wet and unsettled weather gets underway. At times Monday through Wednesday, there will be heavy lowland rain and significant mountain snow.

Early Monday, there could be a minor and relatively brief rain/snow mix in the lower elevations, primarily for the Hood Canal, north of Everett through the Canadian border. Accumulations are unlikely. If anything sticks to the ground, it would most likely happen over cooler surfaces like patio furniture and the grass. Elsewhere, precipitation in the lower elevations Monday morning will probably fall in the form of rain.

Already, the National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Watch for the Olympics and Cascades above 2,000 feet in elevation. Currently, it seems like between 20 and 35 inches of snow could fall over the passes (or more) with upwards of four to five feet of snow falling over the highest elevations.

The snow rates could be up to half and inch or an inch per hour. When there's a combination of intense snow and gusts to 50-55 mph, visibility will be extremely low. Pass travel could be difficult if not impossible ahead, especially on Tuesday. There could be temporary pass closures as well. If you can, I'd recommend adjusting your travel plans.

King Tides (super high tides) are expected this week around Western Washington, beginning Tuesday for the Pacific coast and starting Wednesday for Puget Sound. Usually, King Tides on its own wouldn't produce flooding; however, when there's lower-than-average atmospheric pressure and wind, it can create flooding issues. Unfortunately, both low pressure and windy conditions are forecast Tuesday morning. As a result, coastal flooding is possible along the Pacific Ocean Tuesday. Stay tuned for additional details!

If you're looking for more information about King Tides in general, visit the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration website.

Thunderstorms are also a possibility in Western Washington Tuesday. Powerful winds could develop late Monday through almost all day Tuesday. Gusts in excess of 30-40 (maybe 45) mph are possible for the Puget Sound lowlands, but gusts in excess of 45-50 mph could blow in the North Sound, inland waters and the coast. Damages and power outages could be a problem.

Minor flooding at the Skokomish River in Mason County could happen either Monday night or Tuesday. We're not anticipating river flooding anywhere else this week.

Scattered lowland rain and mountain snow will continue Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday, a big cooldown is on tap for Western Washington. Friday and Saturday could be even cooler. The weather models we analyze to make our predictions are still split as to 1) how cold (or not) it could be and 2) what type of precipitation we'll get. Right now, it looks like there's a low chance for at least light lowland snow at times Thursday to Saturday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. We'll be watching the latest developments constantly this week. Stay tuned for updates on this evolving forecast!

Here's the forecast for the Hawks and Huskies games (today and tomorrow respectively):

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on X @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)