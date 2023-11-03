Seattle weather: Another wet and gusty storm to hit Friday night

Friday will bring a break between storms as another wet and windy system takes aim at the Pacific Northwest Friday night.

Wednesday and Thursday's storm brought over one and a quarter inches of rain to Seattle. Gusty wind and saturated soil led to downed trees and power outage issues across the area Thursday afternoon.

The daylight hours will be comfortable Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs close to 60 degrees.

The next storm will push in a warm front later this evening, spreading widespread rain across Western Washington. Late tonight, wind will pick up on the Washington Coast with gusts up to 60 mph on the southwest Washington Coast.

The big story in the Puget Sound area overnight will be the rain. Widespread heavy rain will push through in the early morning hours.

We could see up to an inch or more in many locations, especially in the central and south Puget Sound areas. In the mountains, snow levels will remain high, around 9,000 to 10,000 feet.

Saturday morning, a cold front will push through the area bringing drier conditions and some sunshine, but just like Thursday, the wind will pick up as well. Most areas will see 25-35 mph gusts, but there will be a few spots with 40+ mph gusts. As we learned Thursday, even 40 mph gusts this time of year can cause issues with leaves still on the trees and saturated soil. These southerly winds could knock power out to some businesses and homes in the Puget Sound area Saturday before they calm down Saturday evening.

The next system will hit Sunday into Monday, but won't be as wet or as strong. Drier weather returns by the middle of next week.

The Seahawks will take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 10:00 AM (PST). Weather in Baltimore will be perfect for football with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 60s.