Beating the heat: Hot weather do's and don'ts

Washington state is experiencing hotter-than-normal temperatures this week. Mother's Day weekend saw temperatures around 90 degrees.

While most homes in the state do not have air conditioning, there are a few things Washingtonians can do to help beat the heat, if not make it slightly more bearable:

Do know the signs of heatstroke: throbbing headache, not sweating, red/hot/dry skin, rapid or strong pulse, may lose consciousness. Call 911-- this is a medical emergency. Nausea and vomiting are signs of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Do know the signs of heat exhaustion: faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool & pale/clammy skin, rapid or weak pulse. What to do: cool down, take a bath, cold compress.

Do take a cold / tepid shower or bath to cool yourself down and let yourself drip dry.

Do drink plenty of water. Being thirsty is actually one of the first symptoms of dehydration. Avoid drinks with alcohol, excessive sugar, excessive caffeine. These are all diuretics and can dehydrate you further.

Do use sunscreen generously. Getting a sunburn damages the body's natural ability to cool itself down naturally.

Do wear light fabric clothing and lighter colors while you're out and about. Lighter colors reflect sunlight, lighter fabrics allow breezes to get to your skin.

Don't use your oven or stovetop/toaster/ slow cooker to cook/bake/toast things if you can avoid it.

Do grill outside or use your microwave.

Don't use your dryer unless you can close the door to that room/utility closet. Hanging clothes outside is free and will not add to the heat inside your house or apartment.

Do use places like libraries, malls, movie theatres, to cool off-- even the shade with a breeze can be better than inside.

Do open up all your windows (and doors) if you can in the early morning hours and late in the evening.

Do close up these windows before 10 a.m. and close the blinds/curtains to keep out the sunlight. Keep them closed all day.

Do circulate the air around your closed-up home with box or ceiling fans. This does not reduce the temperature, but it reduces the apparent temperature to your body.

Do use box fans in the windows to accelerate the cooling of your house when the sun goes down. Point them OUT in the upper levels of the home, point them INWARD at the lower levels of your home.

Do turn off electronics you're not using and consider unplugging them too. Even plugged-in, electronics create a tiny bit of heat.