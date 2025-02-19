Seattle weather: Short break from the rain before wet weekend

The Brief Thursday will be cloudy, and an atmospheric river is expected to arrive this weekend. Lots of heavy rain and breezy conditions are expected by Saturday, along with rising snow levels.



Today we had some breezy conditions. This graphic shows the peak wind gusts at each of these stations. It was also rainy. Our high today was 51, which is the average temperature of the day. Things should calm down a bit overnight. It will be cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Southerly winds picked up around Western Washington with gusts around 40 mph.

What's next:

Thursday will be cloudy, and on Friday things start to get a little rainy. Saturday is when the atmospheric river arrives. Lots of heavy rain and breezy conditions over the weekend, and we will see rising snow levels.

An atmospheric river arrives this weekend with breezy winds and locally heavy rain.

There is a lot of rain expected over the weekend. Look at Port Angeles 3.62 inches with the system making its way in over the weekend. Nearly 2 inches in Seattle. We will definitely catch up on our February rain totals. The average is 3.76 inches, and we are currently at 1.23 inches.

1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Monday morning in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast. Tomorrow is mostly cloudy, and then some afternoon rain on Friday. Saturday, Sunday and Monday expect lots of rain and breezy condtions. Rising snow levels upwards of 6,000 feet. All the rain will create potential flooding issues.

Mild temps and heavy widespread rain is expected this coming weekend in Western Washington.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meterologist Ilona McCauley, FOX 13 weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath, and the National Weather Service.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.