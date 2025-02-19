Seattle weather: Rain and wind Wednesday, drier Thursday

The Brief Rain and snow is forecast to sweep into western Washington on Wednesday. Drier weather is expected on Thursday and Friday, with an atmospheric river coming in on Friday. This weekend and next week are going to be wet and warm!



Lowland rain and mountain snow will hit western Washington on Wednesday, with drier weather ahead on Thursday.

Steady morning lowland rain and mountain snow will break up into on and off showers by Wednesday afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. Wednesday’s evening commute will be much drier with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy at times on Wednesday afternoon, with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range for the central and south Puget Sound.

Gusts could be in the 35-50 mph range on the coast and in the north Puget Sound.

Atmospheric river to hit Seattle

By the numbers:

Snow levels will bounce between 3,000 and 4,500 feet on Wednesday, with 3 to 6 inches of additional fresh powder expected over the mountain passes. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Washington Cascades through early Thursday morning.

Snow levels will be higher heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday and most of Friday will be dry, but a more potent system will hit the region over the weekend. An atmospheric river of rain will hit western Washington on Saturday and Sunday, with 1 to 2+ inches of rain possible.

1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Monday morning in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will also soar to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet. With snow runoff and heavy lowland rain, rivers will rise close to flood stage. We will be watching this closely.

Mild temps and heavy widespread rain is expected this coming weekend in western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

