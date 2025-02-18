Seattle weather: Breezy and wet Wednesday around Puget Sound

The Brief A warm front is expected to bring widespread rain into Wednesday, along with increasing winds and snow levels. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect overnight through early Thursday morning. We're also tracking an atmospheric river system this weekend.



After a mainly dry day around western Washington today, a warm front is heading our way with increasing rain this evening around the coastal areas, then moving inland overnight. Snow levels will start around 3000-3500' with some snow forecast in the passes.

A warm front will arrive tonight with increasing rain around our region.

What's next:

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect overnight through early Thursday morning. Passes could pick up between 6-11" of snow during this time, so plan on some slippery roads. Check conditions before heading out beginning late tonight.

Lowland rain will transition to mountain snow beginning overnight.

Along with the rain on Wednesday, winds will also pick up. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible through much of Wednesday. We will see a brief break in the rain late in the week before an atmospheric river sets up this weekend. Snow levels will also rise this weekend, increasing the potential for river flooding. We will be watching conditions closely through the weekend.

A mostly wet week ahead with an atmospheric river forecast for the weekend.

With several days of rain forecast this week, rainfall totals will be approaching 3" in spots by the end of the weekend. Use caution on area roads with standing water expected around Puget Sound.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected in the Puget Sound area through Thursday morning with more on the way by the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

