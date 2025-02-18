Seattle weather: Getting a break from the rain Tuesday

The Brief A brief break in the rain is here Tuesday, with another storm moving in on Wednesday. The next storm will bring warmer temperatures, rain and breezy winds. Showers will continue into next week.



After some morning sprinkles, the Puget Sound area will get a break from the rain most of Tuesday as the next storm approaches.

Temperatures will be back into the low 50s on Tuesday with overcast skies for most of the day.

It will be warmer with overcast skies Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another storm to hit western Washington

What's next:

A warm front will push through Western Washington late tonight, bringing widespread rain overnight and through the morning commute. As the trailing cold front passes by, steady rain will break up into on and off scattered showers for the afternoon. Western Washington will also see breezy winds at times Wednesday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected in the Puget Sound area through Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry as an upper level ridge moves over Western Washington.

By the numbers:

It will be a soaker of a weekend, with an atmospheric river situation setting up over Western Washington both days. This could bring flooding concerns to the lowlands as snow levels rise above 6,000 feet. We will be watching this closely.

Snow levels will rise this week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will continue into early next week.

It will be warmer and wetter the next 7 days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

