Seattle to see series of wet weather systems, possible atmospheric river

The Brief A wet Presidents' Day morning in Seattle will give way to a drier afternoon, with intermittent showers. A winter storm warning in the Cascades will end as snow showers ease, though 2 to 4 more inches of snow are possible. A mostly dry Tuesday precedes another rainy system Tuesday night, with a potential atmospheric river bringing heavy rain and flooding risks next weekend.



A wet President’s Day morning will be followed by a drier afternoon in Seattle, as the area gears up for a series of wet weather systems this week.

A frontal system pushing through western Washington Monday will bring steady morning rain and then ease to on and off showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with decreasing showers Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow in the Cascades

A winter storm warning will end Monday morning in the Cascades as snow showers lighten up and snow levels rise. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in the passes over the next 48 hours.

Snow levels will rise this week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier conditions on Tuesday

Local perspective:

Most of Tuesday looks dry for the Puget Sound area, with the next round of rain holding off until later Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

We should also get another break from the rain on Thursday and most of Friday.

Chances of an atmospheric river over the weekend

Big picture view:

Next weekend, models are hinting at a potential atmospheric river situation, with warmer temperatures in the mid 50s. This could bring flooding concerns, with the potential for significant lowland rain accumulations and rising snow levels in the mountains.

Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

The next week will be wetter and warmer in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

