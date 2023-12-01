Seattle weather: Breezy wind, lowland rain, and heavy mountain snow

Western Washington will see several rounds of heavy rain over the next seven days with mountain snow in the forecast through Sunday morning.

Heavy rain and mountain snow hit the area early Friday morning, but the rest of the daylight hours will feature on and off showers and breezy wind at times. High temperatures will remain cool, in the upper 40s.

A FOX 13 Weather Alert is in effect late tonight into Saturday morning as a system pushes through the Pacific Northwest. Here are the main points tonight:

Lowland Rain

On and off showers will transition to widespread heavy rain overnight in the lowlands. Those heading out on the roads early Saturday morning should be prepared for localized flooding and pounding on the roadways.

Gusty Wind

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11:00 PM Friday night through 6:00 AM Saturday morning. Peak winds will blow through the area between 1:00 AM and 4:00 AM and could gust as strong as 40 to 50 mph in spots. Winds will die down on Saturday heading into the late morning hours.

Mountain Snow

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades through Sunday morning. One to three feet of snow is expected down to 3,000 feet, which includes Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White Passes. Travel will be very difficult over the passes Friday night through midday Saturday. The Olympics will see less snow, but there will still be up to a foot of snow in spots.

The first of two atmospheric rivers will take aim at the area early Sunday morning. This system will bring breezy winds and quickly rising snow levels. We will be closely monitoring area rivers, due to flooding concerns, especially after the recent snowfall.

A second atmospheric river will hit the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing even more heavy rain and wind. Snow levels will soar higher to around 7,000 feet. This storm will likely be stronger, bringing heavier rain to the area than Sunday's storm. Snow levels will be so high and rain will be so heavy in the Cascades, that nearly all of the snow that falls tonight and Saturday should melt by midweek.

A FOX 13 Weather Alert will also be issued for Tuesday, as we expect some area rivers to be above flood stage due to snow melt and heavy rain. Temperatures will be mild early next week, with highs in the mid 50s.