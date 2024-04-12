Seattle weather: Sunshine to linger all weekend

After a cloudy start, we're forecasting mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The sunshine will linger all weekend. Enjoy!

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.



Saturday and Sunday, highs boost to the mid 60s. Plentiful sunshine is in store thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure.

The weather will hold up wonderfully for the Mariners games tonight through Sunday. It's questionable whether the roof will be open Monday night. There's a slight chance for light showers Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for further details!

There might be extremely minor mountain snow Monday and Tuesday as well, but it won't amount to much.



Monday, the Cascade "gap" communities (e.g. North Bend) could be a little breezy.



Drier, sunnier and warmer weather potentially returns Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

