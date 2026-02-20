Chilly weather in Seattle with a rainier weekend

article

The Brief Friday remained chilly with highs in the 40s, while overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s as moisture increases ahead of an approaching weather system. Saturday morning may see a brief, non-accumulating rain-snow mix in the lowlands before transitioning to steady rain, mountain snow, and increased winds along the coast. An active pattern continues into next week with consistent lowland rain and building snow totals at mountain passes, which may lead to travel restrictions.



It was another chilly day across the region with cloudy skies overhead. We watched for an isolated rain-snow mix today, mainly along the Olympic Peninsula and the coast, while most locations stayed dry through the morning hours.

Icy spots were a concern early on and afternoon highs reached the low to mid 40s.

Seattle weather may allow for a few slick spots where moisture lingers and temperatures dip. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will dive into the 30s for most areas overnight with mostly cloudy skies developing into Saturday morning as moisture increases ahead of the next system.

Seattle weather transitions from a possible morning mix Saturday to widespread rain and mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Seattle on Saturday

What's next:

Wet weather increases by daybreak Saturday with a brief rain-snow mix possible in the lowlands Saturday morning, mainly across the South Sound and southwestern interior. Accumulations are not expected for most locations and precipitation will transition to rain fairly quickly with steady lowland rain and mountain snow through the day.

Seattle weather quickly transitions that mix back to rain as temperatures moderate. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds increase Saturday night along the coast, through the Cascade gaps and other typically windy areas. Rough seas are expected along the far Washington coast this weekend, so use extra caution at the shoreline.

Seattle weather rainfall totals look manageable in the lowlands while mountains pick up more moisture as snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Into Sunday and beyond, expect periods of lowland rain and accumulating mountain snow, with totals building in the ski areas into the next work week. Be sure to check Washington State Department of Transportation conditions and travel restrictions before heading into the passes as this is welcome news for snow-starved mountains.

Seattle weather keeps temperatures cool while systems move through in waves. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

