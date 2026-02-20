Seattle weather: Coldest morning of the month Friday, drier skies

The Brief Friday will bring the coldest morning of the week, with lows in the 20s and a Cold Weather Advisory for western Whatcom County. Highs will stay in the low to mid 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Snow levels remain low through Saturday before rising Sunday, with more mountain snow and unsettled weather into next week.



Friday morning will be the coldest start of any day this week, with lows dropping into the 20s. A Cold Weather Advisory will be in place again for western Whatcom County through 10 a.m. for wind chill values between 15-20 F.

Friday will be again on the cooler side, only reaching the low to mid 40s. We will sees mostly cloudy skies with a few sunbreaks.

Mostly cloudy skies for Friday, but a slight chance of showers or snowflakes. The best chance will be around the Hood Canal, south sound and southwest interior by the afternoon.

Snow levels will remain low Friday through Saturday, but start to increase to around 2000-3000' by Sunday. The mountains will see more snow, but right now the forecast does not look like anything major or impactful. We could see heavier snow showers by the middle of next week as more moisture moves inland.

A small ridge of higher pressure will move through the Pacific Northwest Friday. The ridge will lead to slightly warmer temperatures to end the week, but much milder temperatures return for the weekend. Easterly winds will pick up Saturday as high pressure moves eastward and a low moves closer just offshore. This set up will create a pressure gradient with strong gap winds for the Cascades. Lowland rain and mountain snowflakes will continue into early next week.

