Seattle weather: Cold air Thursday, drier Friday

The Brief Chilly, mostly cloudy weather persists through Thursday with highs near 40 degrees following a morning of localized icy spots and minor lowland snowflakes. Friday will start below freezing but remain mostly dry before breezy conditions and isolated showers arrive on Saturday. A more active and wetter pattern begins Sunday and continues into next week, bringing periodic lowland rain and consistent snow for mountain passes.



We're colder with a quieter pattern settling in after some early morning slick spots across parts of Western Washington.

Wednesday night to Thursday morning, we had a few isolated minor snowflakes reported in portions of Snohomish County, west of Olympia, and parts of southwest Washington. While accumulations were minor if anything (mostly sticking on the grass rather lightly), we had localized slick and icy areas creating some slippery travel early this morning.

Temperatures for most locations began the day in the 30s, but earlier wind chills dropped into the teens across Western Whatcom County, where a Cold Weather Advisory had been in effect. That advisory has since expired, though the air mass remains quite chilly.

This afternoon, highs were limited, generally predicted to top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunbreaks. An isolated rain-snow mix cannot be ruled out in a few spots, but overall the trend is toward gradual drying through the day.

Seattle weather turns wetter Sunday with a more organized chance of rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, Friday morning will start cold again with many locations dipping below freezing. Skies remain mostly dry Friday with increasing clouds by daybreak.

Seattle weather will likely bring cold temperatures in the 20s early Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday brings breezy pockets along with isolated showers, followed by a better and slightly more widespread chance of rain on Sunday.

Seattle weather totals will build gradually as systems move through early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

From Monday into next week, we transition into a more active pattern with periodic rounds of lowland rain and mountain snow. Snow levels remain favorable for the passes, which should support solid conditions for ski resorts heading into next week.

We’ll continue refining timing and totals as the system evolves — but overall, expect a colder, gradually wetter stretch ahead.

Seattle weather turns more active Sunday into next week with rounds of lowland rain and mountain snow in the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

