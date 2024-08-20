Seattle weather: Clouds, cooler and a few showers Wednesday

Highs on Tuesday were much cooler than the seasonal average, only peaking in the upper 60s. More clouds and a few scattered showers made their way across the state.

We will see more clouds starting Wednesday, and the clouds will stick around through the weekend. The good news is that summer is not done yet! Warmer and drier conditions are expected next week!

Overnight lows will be mild with more clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few sprinkles are possible.

Clouds will be around to start Wednesday with a few sprinkles possible.

Temperatures will again be on the cooler side with more clouds and scattered showers.

We will see a few more showers around Western Washington by Wednesday evening, the heaviest showers along the coast.

The extended forecast still looks cooler and wet through the first part of the weekend. The chance of thunderstorms is still possible for western Washington through Friday afternoon. Skies will start to dry out and temperatures warm up by the start of next week.