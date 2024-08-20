Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Clouds, cooler and a few showers Wednesday

By and
Published  August 20, 2024 10:12pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Rain returns through the weekend

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley is tracking a whole lot more rain in our forecast.

Highs on Tuesday were much cooler than the seasonal average, only peaking in the upper 60s. More clouds and a few scattered showers made their way across the state. 

Highs Tuesday

Highs Tuesday were much cooler than seasonal average, only peaking in the upper 60s. 

We will see more clouds starting Wednesday, and the clouds will stick around through the weekend. The good news is that summer is not done yet! Warmer and drier conditions are expected next week! 

Headlines tonight

We will see more clouds to start Wednesday, and the clouds will stick around through the weekend. 

Overnight lows will be mild with more clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few sprinkles are possible. 

Tonight's Lows

Overnight lows will be mild with more clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will be around to start Wednesday with a few sprinkles possible. 

Futurecast Wednesday Morning

Clouds will be around to start Wednesday with a few sprinkles possible. 

Temperatures will again be on the cooler side with more clouds and scattered showers. 

Highs Wednesday

Temperatures will again be on the cooler side with more clouds and few showers. 

We will see a few more showers around Western Washington by Wednesday evening, the heaviest showers along the coast. 

Futurecast Wednesday Evening

We will see a few more showers around Western Washington by Wednesday evening, the heaviest showers along the coast. 

The extended forecast still looks cooler and wet through the first part of the weekend. The chance of thunderstorms is still possible for western Washington through Friday afternoon. Skies will start to dry out and temperatures warm up by the start of next week. 

Seattle Extended Forecast

The extended forecast still looks cooler and wet through the first part of the weekend. 