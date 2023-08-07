Clouds, sun and a few showers this week

A weak system brought some showers to the area Monday morning with more rain expected on Wednesday.

Showers have wrapped up west of the Cascades. The rest of the day will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the central and south sound. It will continue to feel humid Monday.

East of the Cascades and over the Cascade crest, expect some very active weather today as thunderstorms move through the area. These storms could produce localized flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties because these slow-moving thunderstorms can produce a lot of rain in a short period of time.

After another round of showers on Wednesday, temps will begin warming up as a ridge develops offshore. Later this week and into next weekend, temps will be back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy this cooler and cloudier weather before it starts heating up again!