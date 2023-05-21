Cloudy and cool conditions with us through the start of the week

Ready for the cool down folks? Temperatures drop into the low 60s today, and we'll slowly work our way back to above average by the middle of next week.

A quick look at our weather headlines has us seeing more clouds than sun. Highs only find their way into the mid 60s by Tuesday.

The cooler and cloudy shift is all thanks to westerly winds pushing in marine air off the Pacific.

Our cloudy skies and cooler highs make for perfect pitch weather for our OL Reign today at Lumen Field. Kickoff for this match is at 3pm against Gotham FC of New York.

Highs will only warm a few more degrees landing in the low to mid 60s across Western WA.

We'll see slightly warmer conditions at the racetrack in Auburn at Emerald Downs this afternoon.

This evening and tonight there's a chance of light showers sneaking into the Central Sound.

The sunny 70s are back with us for a brief period of time Wednesday - Friday next week ahead of the next system pushing inland Saturday.

Have a great Sunday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

