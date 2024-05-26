Cloudy weather for Memorial Day weekend in Seattle

The rest of Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly cloudy. Isolated showers are expected Sunday. Drier weather will follow Monday.

Highs this afternoon will once again range below average, only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Primarily gray skies are on deck today. Keep a rain jacket with you! On-and-off showers will roll through Western Washington. Shower activity gradually tapers this afternoon and tonight.

Temperatures this afternoon will be below average, hovering shy of 60 degrees for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On-and-off showers are expected Sunday afternoon along with cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers decrease in coverage Sunday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While Memorial Day is looking drier and warmer, it'll likely be cloudier vs sunnier.

As another system approaches the region Tuesday, temperatures cool. Spotty showers return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures boost by ten degrees between Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather is on the way Thursday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Friday's weather will be delightful, featuring lots of sunshine and highs nearing 70 degrees. Saturday will be similarly warm, but clouds may thicken.

Highs go from the upper 50s today to the upper 60s Memorial Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful weekend! We're so thankful for your viewership.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

