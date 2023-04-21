Cool and showery at times this weekend with warmer highs next week

A warmer and drier Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s across Western WA. Our normal seasonal high temperature for this time of year is 60 and jumps to 61 tomorrow.

We'll see lingering showers into the overnight hours with temperatures bottoming out near average, in the low to mid-40s.

Plan for clouds to blanket the region Saturday with most of us staying dry, except for the coast. Highs land in the upper 50s.

And what a busy sports weekend we have on tap! Just look at our Saturday lineup folks! If you're heading to Lumen Field for the Sounders vs Loons match to close out the night, bring a rain jacket just in case. We're forecasting showers to roll back in toward the end of the game!

Rain continues to push east into the Cascades overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Expect a brief dry period by late morning through midday with showers returning again later Sunday evening. Highs cool into the mid 50s.

We expect just a few lingering showers into Monday ahead of a drier and warmer pattern. Monday warms into the mid 50s.

Alright, you ready for the sunny news? We're forecasting a pattern shift as high pressure builds in and takes control, blocking out systems from moving into Puget Sound.

The rest of the work week brings clearer skies and warmer highs! And we're talking potentially low 70s by Friday! Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac