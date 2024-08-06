Cooler, cloudier and milder air returns to Seattle on Tuesday

Cooler, cloudier and milder weather is finally forecast in Seattle for Tuesday. Hotter temperatures return to the region on Wednesday.

Temperatures rise to almost 90 degrees Thursday and Friday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will land in the mid to upper 70s for most in Puget Sound. A cozy marine layer is providing the region with refreshingly cool clouds this morning. Sunshine will ultimately reappear later this afternoon.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s for most in the greater Seattle region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine again on Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the low 80s.

Highs jump to almost 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon. There will be at least a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated, slather on the sunscreen and head into a building with air-conditioning if you don't have A/C at home. Unfortunately, sleeping could get uncomfortable by later this week for those without central air.

A heads-up: there's a small chance that wildfire haze could push into Western Washington on Thursday as winds shift from the north/northeast. Right now, we're uncertain how much smoke may arrive and what the impacts might be. It doesn't currently seem like it'll be a horribly smoky day, but keep in mind: smoke forecasting is challenging and changes day-by-day. Check the forecast at least once in the coming days for all the updates!

Beginning Thursday afternoon and lasting until Saturday, there could be daily rounds of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Cascades. Stick with us as we monitor for developments.

Highs warm to the upper 80s Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Much of the wildfire smoke today will be focused in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As a westerly flow increases Friday through the weekend, we expect mostly good air quality around Western Washington. Any lingering haze should be pushed out of our backyard.

We're continuing to watch the weather in Central and Eastern Washington where several wildfires are ongoing. Today, firefighters will be facing breezy conditions in some areas — along with low relative humidity levels. There's a Red Flag Warning in effect for a tiny part of Southeastern Washington due to the threat of lightning.

A Red Flag Warning is posted for the far southeaster corner of Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle )

Temperatures range in the 80s on Saturday. We'll return to the cooler, milder pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures mercifully drop to the 70s by the end of the seven-day forecast.

Seattle will enjoy a few days with highs in the 70s on the seven day forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 News. We're grateful for you and your viewership!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan