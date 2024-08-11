Expand / Collapse search

Cooler and cloudier start to the week ahead for Western WA

Published  August 11, 2024 10:24pm PDT
SEATTLE - A cooler and cloudier start to the week is on the horizon as Claire Anderson walks us through what to expect over the next few days in Western Washington. 

Today we started out cloudy with cooler temperatures this afternoon. Highs were well below seasonal average. 

Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s, cooler than normal. The few thunderstorms that have lingered this evening will clear tonight over the north cascades. 

Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s, cooler than normal. 

Monday morning will start with cloudy skies and even a few pockets of drizzle. It will also be cooler again with highs in the low 70s. 

Monday morning will start with cloudy skies and even a few pockets of drizzle.

Clouds will stick around through the afternoon with a few sunbreaks and isolated mountain storms. 

Clouds will stick around through the afternoon with a few sunbreaks and isolated mountain storms. 

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the North Cascades due to thunderstorms and gusty winds through 11pm Monday. 

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the North Cascades due to thunderstorms and gusty winds through 11pm Monday. 

Highs Monday will again be cooler than average, peaking only in the low 70s. This is due to the upper level troughing over the area and more onshore flow.  

Highs Monday will again be cooler than average, peaking only in the low 70s.

The week ahead looks cooler with highs in the 70s with more clouds to start the week. Slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine. The next chance of actual rain is looking to return Saturday and possible Sunday. 

The week ahead looks cooler with highs in the 70s. 