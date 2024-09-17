Cooler-than-usual weather persists in Seattle all week

Temperatures in Seattle will range below normal all week. The final week of September may feature a brief return to the low 70s, but the extended forecast has plenty of time to change.

Highs will steadily reach the 60s on a daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today will hover a solid ten degrees below average. Cloudy, murky skies will linger over Western Washington today, making it feel a lot like autumn. Isolated showers are possible, especially over the coast and the Olympic Peninsula. There's a small chance for damp weather sweeping through parts of Puget Sound late tonight.

Isolated showers are possible west of Seattle Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers may race through parts of Seattle by late Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will reach the 60s across Seattle and Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It's a busy week for Seattle sports fans! If you're going to the Mariners game tonight, I'd recommend bringing a sweatshirt and light rain jacket. Dry weather is expected for the Sounders match in Seattle on Wednesday.

Over the Palouse, the Cougs will be treated to shower-free skies for their game Friday night. The Huskies game will probably be dry on Saturday, but showers might make an appearance by the end of the Seahawks game.

There may be some sprinkles for the Mariners game in Seattle on Tuesday, but dry weather is predicted for the Sounders, Cougs and Huskies games this week around the state. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures hover in the 60s the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Speaking of the weekend, there's still uncertainty about where and when we may see showers. Stick with us as we track the latest for you.

Wednesday through Friday will be beautiful in Western Washington, offering a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will stay in the 60s through this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful week! We love forecasting for you.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan