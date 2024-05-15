Cooler weather ahead for Seattle this weekend

Many places in Puget Sound will enjoy one more afternoon in the 70s before cooler weather arrives on Thursday.

Today, you can plan on mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in Puget Sound compared to Tuesday. The Central and South Puget Sound communities will experience the warmest highs.

Highs in Central and South Puget Sound will reach the 70s Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to a cold front tomorrow, temperatures Thursday will drop by a solid ten degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are in store. While many backyards will wind up dry, rain is likely for the North Sound (Snohomish County through the Canadian broader), the Cascades and Olympic Peninsula. However, we can't rule out a light shower for Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and surrounding communities.

Isolated showers are expected Thursday in parts of Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Windy pockets are also expected tomorrow. In general, gusts on Thursday afternoon and evening will range between 15–30 mph. Gusts to 30–40 mph are possible for the Cascades, inland waters/Island County and the San Juans.

Friday looks lovely with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs comfortably reaching the mid 60s.

Temperatures cool to the low 60s Thursday in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This weekend will be noticeably cooler compared to last weekend. Spotty showers are in the works for Saturday. Sunday will be drier. Though we're in for a cooldown, there will be a mild mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Monday should be beautiful with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. A sparse shower may make an appearance on Tuesday, but there's still some uncertainty about what to expect. Stick with us for the latest!

Temperatures cool to the 60s beginning Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan