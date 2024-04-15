Seattle weather: Cooler with light showers Monday and Tuesday

Light rain showers and cooler temperatures will greet Western Washington Monday and Tuesday, but warmer and sunnier weather will return later this week.

Monday will bring a 10 to 12 degree drop to the region, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Some areas will struggle to make it to 50 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday, with some sunbreaks in the mix Monday afternoon. Showers will be scattered and light. A convergence zone could set up in Snohomish County, bringing some heavier rainfall in the areas affected. Snow levels will also drop tonight to around 2,000 feet, bringing the chance for 1 to 4 inches of snow to the passes by Tuesday morning.

This has been a dry month overall, with less than a half inch of accumulation through the first 14 days. There isn't much rain expected for Seattle in the coming days, so this could pan out to be a very dry start to spring.

If you're heading to T-Mobile Park to take in some Mariners baseball the next few days, it will be cooler with showers possible for first pitch on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday the roof should be open with clearer skies.

Temps will warm back to normal for this time of year on Wednesday. Daily records this time of year are in the 70s and 80s and we won't be anywhere near that warm over the next week. However, there will be some spots that hit 70 degrees on Friday.

Cloudier skies are expected by next weekend, but temperatures should remain mild, in the low to mid 60s. Have a great start to the week!