Seattle weather: Cooling off with a slight chance for drizzle by Friday

Did you feel the heat today? Highs around Western WA went well into the upper 80s and low 90s for many. SeaTac hit 87 at the airport.

Bellingham broke a record warming to 82 in Western Whatcom County. The old record is 80 set back in 2015.

Overnight skies are mainly clear with a few passing clouds. Temperatures cool into the 50s. The average low for Seattle is 52.

We'll see plenty of Spring sunshine Thursday with much cooler highs, but we'll still warm to above normal for this time of year.

The big weather story for our area is the lack of rain since January 1st. We are now 6+ inches behind for the year.

As we move into Friday there is a chance for a few showers drifting into the lowlands over the Cascades, mainly Seattle northward.

Low pressure to the south of us will start to ride northwest pushing heavy rain at times for Eastern WA, and we're hoping some of those showers make their way over the mountains into Western WA.

With an excessive amount of rainfall to the east a Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday - Friday Central Eastern and Northeastern WA.

Flash flooding may occur especially in areas with poor drainage and burn scars.

A ridge builds back in as we head into the second half of the weekend and into next week giving us more sunshine and warmer than normal highs. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

