Seattle weather: Damp, breezy weather for first week of 2026

The Brief There could be minor coastal flooding around parts of Puget Sound in the coming days. In western Whatcom County and the Central and North Coast, coastal flooding could be significant tomorrow. Scattered rain and rounds of winds are possible in western Washington this weekend. No river flooding is forecast this week except along the Skokomish River.



After tracking the risk of minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound this morning, there could be another round of minor flooding in places tomorrow again — but as always, the flooding threat depends on the strength of incoming low pressure systems.

Across the Central and North Coast, a Coastal Flood Warning was posted until 2 p.m. Saturday for significant coastal flooding. There is a Coastal Flood Watch for the same areas tomorrow — along with western Whatcom County and the San Juans.

There could be significant coastal flooding in these areas where homes, roads and businesses along low-lying coastal areas are vulnerable to flooding.

Today and tomorrow, we expect rounds of rain around the region. At times, there could also be sunshine. It'll be breezy today, but winds could be stronger tomorrow morning.

While we can't rule out stray gusts to 40 mph, winds should mainly stay below that. As of noon on Saturday, there were no official wind alerts issued for Sunday. Stay tuned in case that changes.

Over the mountains, there could be times of freezing rain this weekend, but we don't anticipate any ice accumulations right now. Still, driving carefully! There could be heavier mountain snow on Tuesday. Stick with us for updates!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

