Seattle weather: Decreasing clouds Tuesday, highs in the low 70s

To start the week, we saw morning clouds leading to afternoon sunbreaks. We will see this pattern continue through midweek, then by the 4th of July we will start to ramp up. We will see temperatures warm to the highest we have seen so far this year!

Headlines TONIGHT

Highs today have topped out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, above average temperatures.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Clouds will increase this evening with strong onshore flow. Winds will be calm and temperatures rather mild.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past nights, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will start the day again Tuesday with low level clouds along the coast.

FUTURECAST 8 am

Highs will be the coolest of the extended forecast Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Skies will partially clear for the afternoon, as a few clouds linger into the evening.

FUTURECAST 5PM

The 4th of July is still looking on track to be beautiful, sunny & warm-- topping out in the low 80s!

4TH OF JULY DAY FORECAST

High pressure is going to take hold of the area starting Thursday, and we are going to see temperatures soar by the weekend. Highs will get into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend! Stay cool!