Seattle weather: Downpours into Wednesday morning

After a soaking Tuesday, we're forecasting rounds of downpours into Wednesday morning. Showers dissipate by tomorrow night. Thursday and Friday will be drier and sunnier.

Tonight, there's a tiny chance for a little lightning, mostly over the Olympic Peninsula. Otherwise, moderate rain is in the forecast.

Overnight, pockets of rain continue, along with breezy weather and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow's morning commute could be a little dicey due to rain. The area of low pressure triggering rain tonight and tomorrow morning will move overhead Wednesday. By the afternoon and evening, this low pressure system will gradually weaken. Tomorrow night will be drier.

Take a look at Futurecast:

Check out the hourly temps and highs for tomorrow:

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are on the way for Thursday. Friday will be partly sunny with breezy weather for the Cascade foothills. Highs could reach the low 70s in spots!

On-and-off showers return to the forecast this weekend. Unfortunately, there could be clouds obstructing the view of the partial solar eclipse in Washington. Stay tuned as we track the latest.

Monday and Tuesday look much wetter as highs dip to the low 60s.

Hope you're enjoying the cozy weather!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv