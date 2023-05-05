Drier, but still cool this weekend in Western Washington

It's going to be a wet Friday for much of Western Washington with cool afternoon high temperatures about ten degrees below average for this time of year.

Cloudy, rainy conditions will persist into the afternoon and early evening before we get a break from the rain.

Areas around Puget Sound could see up to a half inch of precipitation by early Saturday morning.

The rain will temporarily help with the pollen in the air. With drier conditions set for this weekend, we'll see moderate pollen count levels Saturday and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, pollen counts will be high for trees and grasses.

Opening day of boating season is Saturday and we've got a strong lineup of local sports home games happening over the next three days. Expect Friday to be the wettest day with Saturday and Sunday looking drier with a slight chance for showers.

Next week is looking drier and warmer with high temps back into the 60s. Extended models have a nice warmup in the outlook for the following weekend, so stay tuned to see if that forecast sticks as we get closer.