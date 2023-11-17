Dry start to Saturday, Afternoon Rain Returns

Friday, we ended with another beautiful sunset and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs topped out in the low 50s.

Calm and clear skies overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s, which is slightly warmer than the last several nights.

Skies will start with sunbreaks in the morning but increasing clouds by noon. Temperatures will be mild again with calm winds ahead of the cold front.

Showers will push in along the coast a little after lunch and move further inland by sunset. Most of the Puget Sound will see rain by 7-8pm.

As the cold front moves through overnight into Sunday, winds will pick up. The strongest winds will be along the coast and north interior, mainly 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Max wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Showers will continue behind the cold front into Sunday as well. Snow levels will drop to around 3000', which will bring snow to the Cascade Passes. A Winter Weather Advisory for Stevens Pass in effect 10pm Saturday - 4pm Sunday. A few inches of snow possible at Snoqualmie Pass through Sunday midday.

Showers taper Sunday evening with dry skies for Monday. Mainly dry Tuesday with a few spotty showers overnight in Wednesday. Slight chance of shower on Thanksgiving. Stay tuned!



