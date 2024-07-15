We're tracking an extended period of 80 degree warmth in Seattle. The warm, dry and sunny weather lingers all week in Western Washington.

Cloudy skies were on display this morning in Western Washington. Just how warm we get this afternoon depends on how quickly the clouds lift. The upper 70s to low 80s are likely around the greater Seattle region. It'll take longer for the clouds to clear along the coast.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s in Seattle and Western Washington Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday, what's called a "thermally-induced low" will develop around the region. This dry and unstable air will lead to rising temperatures. Highs could skyrocket to almost 90 in Seattle. As the core of the hottest air pushes slightly east on Wednesday, temperatures will be similar to Tuesday in Puget Sound if not a degree or so cooler.

Highs will stay above average the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday morning may be cloudy (which is great news for people without air-conditioning), but plentiful sunshine reappears by the afternoon.

The toasty sunshine continues all weekend.

Temperatures will likely reach the 80s on a daily basis. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay hydrated this week! Also, keep in mind: fire danger remains elevated. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires.

Highs range in the 80s on a daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan