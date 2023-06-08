Friday's Forecast: Rain returns with chilly temps

Changes arrive in our forecast tomorrow! Expect widespread light rain, chilly temperatures, and overcast skies.

The majority of the day will be spent in the **50s** and will be at least 10 degrees below normal. Here is a look at your forecast:

More of the moderate-heavy rain will impact those in the Cascades and foothills, while the rest of us get steady light rain. This will slowly taper off in the afternoon/evening. Here is a look at the timeline:

As the rain clear up, we'll be left with isolated showers lingering around throughout Saturday morning. Here is a look at what we can expect as we head into the weekend:

The rest of week will be quiet with temperatures fluctuating.

Let's welcome these changes and enjoy the moisture!